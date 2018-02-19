Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google removed the “View Image” button and “Search by Image” feature from Google image search last week in a concession to Getty Images’ copyright infringement concerns. Making Getty happy, however, has made the rest of the internet angry, and searchers haven’t been shy about expressing their outrage about the change.

Now, tech-savvy searchers have taken the matter into their own hands, developing several Google Chrome extensions to bring some of those features back.

Here are three Chrome extensions you can use to return the “View Image” and “Search by Image” buttons to your Google image search results interface:

Joshua B made one that he says “re-implements the Google Images’ ‘View Image’ and ‘Search by Image’ buttons.”

vinit.iitk made one that claims to “brings the view image button back in google image search results.”

devunt made one that he said will “make view image button great again.”

(Note: This isn’t an endorsement, as I haven’t tested them myself.) I am sure more of these extensions will pop up for many browsers over the next few days, given the reaction to the change Google made last week.