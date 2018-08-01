Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that it released a “broad core algorithm update” this week. This was after the search community noticed shifts in rankings and traffic earlier this morning. Google will release several algorithm updates per year that it may confirm, while many others are not confirmed or recognized by Google.

Here is the tweet:

This week we released a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. Our guidance about such updates remains the same as in March, as we covered here: https://t.co/uPlEdSLHoX — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 1, 2018

The March update and April update from earlier this year were also “broad core algorithm updates.” Google said its advice to webmasters on these updates has not changed. Here is what Google said back then:

Each day, Google usually releases one or more changes designed to improve our results. Some are focused around specific improvements. Some are broad changes. Last week, we released a broad core algorithm update. We do these routinely several times per year. As with any update, some sites may note drops or gains. There’s nothing wrong with pages that may now perform less well. Instead, it’s that changes to our systems are benefiting pages that were previously under-rewarded. There’s no “fix” for pages that may perform less well other than to remain focused on building great content. Over time, it may be that your content may rise relative to other pages.

In short, Google will continue to refine its algorithms in order to make its search results better for their users. Google is telling webmasters that there is nothing a webmaster can do to “fix” their pages to rank better after an update. Instead, try to keep making your website better over time, and Google may recognize those improvements over time, and your rankings may improve.