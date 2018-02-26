Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google’s webmaster trends analyst John Mueller has confirmed on Twitter that there is a reporting glitch with the crawl stats “time spent downloading a page” report in the Google Search Console for the dates February 20 and 21.

There was a massive dip in the number being reported on those two days, but that dip was just a glitch in the reporting. It does not reflect actual crawling or search rankings.

Here is a screen shot that illustrates the glitch:

Mueller wrote:

If you’re seeing a weird drop in the Crawl Stats in Search Console for a day last week, that’s a reporting issue on our side which you can ignore. Sorry for the confusion & hope your week otherwise starts off great!

Here is the tweet: