Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that it is testing a core search results user interface design. This new test has a rounded search bar at the top, a smaller Google logo, and the most noticeable attribute is that the search bar header sticks to the top as a user scrolls through the results.

This was first spotted in a Reddit thread and Google confirmed this is one of its many tests. A Google spokesperson said “We’re always experimenting with new ways to improve the Search experience for our users.”

Here is another screen shot from the Reddit thread:

Google is frequently testing user interfaces but this test is one of the more extreme design tests for the core search product that we have seen in a long time.