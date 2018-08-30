Google confirms testing new search results design with sticky header, rounded search bar
Google is testing a new design with rounded corners, a smaller logo and a sticky search bar header.
Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that it is testing a core search results user interface design. This new test has a rounded search bar at the top, a smaller Google logo, and the most noticeable attribute is that the search bar header sticks to the top as a user scrolls through the results.
This was first spotted in a Reddit thread and Google confirmed this is one of its many tests. A Google spokesperson said “We’re always experimenting with new ways to improve the Search experience for our users.”
Here is another screen shot from the Reddit thread:
Google is frequently testing user interfaces but this test is one of the more extreme design tests for the core search product that we have seen in a long time.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.