Google has released a new best practices guide for health websites. The guide is aimed at helping health organizations to make COVID-19 information more accessible on Google Search. Google also created a new technical support group for eligible health organizations.

Best practices. The best practices guide covers:

How to help users access your content on the go.

The importance of good page content and titles.

Ways to check how your site appears for coronavirus-related queries.

How to analyze the top coronavirus related user queries.

How to add structured data for FAQ content.

Technical support group. Google also is inviting these health organizations to partake in a new technical support group. This effort is aimed at helping organizations get answers to questions around getting their health information on COVID-19 to show up in Google Search results.

To apply, fill out this form. To qualify you will need to register using either an email under official health ministries domains (e.g. name@health.gov) or have access to the website Search Console account.

Local help. Google My Business also posted a new page with tools and resources for businesses dealing with local issues around this outbreak.

Why we care. Getting accurate, helpful and useful information out to the public during this time is important. Google Search is a big part of distributing that information. Google is offering more guidance and support to those in the health space than it typically offers during these unprecedented times.