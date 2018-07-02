Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google Data Studio, the custom data dashboard platform, now supports obtaining 16-months of Google Search Analytics data from the Google Search Console. This brings Google Data Studio to the same length of data as the Search Analytics API and the new beta Search Console.

The only reports that do not have 16-months of data with Search Analytics data is the old Google Search Console Search Analytics report, which still only has 90-days of data. You can now get 16-months of Search Analytics data in:

Beta Search Console’s Search Performance report

Google Search Analytics API

Google Data Studio

John Mueller confirmed this on Twitter this afternoon saying the 16-months of data “should also be in Data Studio now.” And Jonathan Jones shared a screen shot on Twitter of it in action: