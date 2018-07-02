Google Data Studio now gains 16 months of Search Analytics data
Now you can get 16-months of Search Analytics data in the Data Studio, Search analytics API and the beta Search Console reports.
Google Data Studio, the custom data dashboard platform, now supports obtaining 16-months of Google Search Analytics data from the Google Search Console. This brings Google Data Studio to the same length of data as the Search Analytics API and the new beta Search Console.
The only reports that do not have 16-months of data with Search Analytics data is the old Google Search Console Search Analytics report, which still only has 90-days of data. You can now get 16-months of Search Analytics data in:
- Beta Search Console’s Search Performance report
- Google Search Analytics API
- Google Data Studio
John Mueller confirmed this on Twitter this afternoon saying the 16-months of data “should also be in Data Studio now.” And Jonathan Jones shared a screen shot on Twitter of it in action:
