Many SEOs and site owners reported seeing pages drop out of the Google search index over the last couple of days. The issues were visible in Google Search Console and when using the site command in a browser.

“Technical issue” fixed. It was apparently the result of a technical issue at Google, according to Google’s John Mueller.

“We had a technical issue on our side for a while there,” Mueller tweeted early Saturday morning. He said the problem should now be resolved and “the affected URLs reprocessed.”

It’s not clear what the technical issue was, but those who noticed problems should now be seeing their pages back in the index.

URL inspection tool. “It’s good to see that the Inspect URL tool is also useful for these cases though!,” Mueller added.

The URL inspection tool is available in the new Google Search Console. It allows you to check a specific URL on your website to see the status it in the Google search index. It provides crawl, index, and serving information about the page, directly from the Google index. You’ll see the last crawl date, the status of that last crawl, any crawling or indexing errors and the canonical URL for that page. It will show if the page was successfully indexed, any AMP errors, structured data errors and indexing issues.

Why you should care. It’s a reminder that site owners are at the mercy of engineering bugs, glitches and other “technical issues” and incentive to routinely check Search Console reports to spot problems. This issue appears to have affected sites on April 4 and 5, and sites should no longer be experiencing de-indexing problems as a result of this problem on Google’s end.