Google has announced on Twitter that the de-indexing issue is now fully resolved.

Google’s statement. Google said “The indexing issue has now been fully resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your patience as we restored normal operation.”

The indexing issue has now been fully resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your patience as we restored normal operation. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 11, 2019

More details. Google dropped pages from their index by accident starting on Thursday of last week. On Saturday Google said it fixed the issue but then on Sunday Google said it was not fully resolved.

Why it matters. You may see a loss in traffic, a loss in revenues, sales, conversion and overall metrics from Google search. You may also see a dip in your analytics tools from Thursday through today or through today.

If there are specific pages you know are not in the Google index that you really need in the Google index now, use Google Search Console’s Inspect URL and Submit to index feature. That should help get the page back in Google’s index almost immediately. Google is working on reprocessing the affected URLs and Google believes it should be resolved shortly.