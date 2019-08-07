Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The notice that appears when users open the Google Trips mobile app. The “Learn More” button leads to the company’s Travel Help support site.

After three years, Google has phased out the Trips mobile app and integrated its “Things to do in a destination,” “Trip reservations” and “Saved places” features into Search and Maps. This follows the launch of Google’s browser-based travel planning tool announced at the company’s Marketing Live event in May.

Why we should care

Did you even remember Trips existed? The impact of shutting it down will be minimal, but moving the users it did have from the Trips mobile app to Search and Maps for their travel planning may yield more opportunities to show ads to potential customers that have expressed interest in businesses like yours or have already booked travel to the area you service.

Google.com/travel’s browser-based interface offers the same trip planning features on desktop and mobile, which may allow advertisers to target travelers that are logged in as they plan their itineraries at home and when they’ve arrived at their travel destinations.

More about the announcement

The Trips mobile app was launched in 2016.

Google has detailed how users can access their trip reservations, saved places and browse things to do on their Travel Help support site.

Google started its foray into the travel sector by acquiring ITA Software in 2010, launching its Flight and Hotel Search services shortly after.

In March, the company added vacation rentals to its Hotel Search.