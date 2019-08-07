Google discontinues Trips mobile app
Users will be directed to use Search and Maps for their travel planning.
After three years, Google has phased out the Trips mobile app and integrated its “Things to do in a destination,” “Trip reservations” and “Saved places”
Why we should care
Did you even remember Trips existed? The impact of shutting it down will be minimal, but moving the users it did have from the Trips mobile app to Search and Maps for their travel planning may yield more opportunities to show ads to potential customers that have expressed interest in businesses like yours or have already booked travel to the area you service.
Google.com/travel’s browser-based interface offers the same trip planning features on desktop and mobile, which may allow advertisers to target travelers that are logged in as they plan their itineraries at home and when they’ve arrived at their travel destinations.
More about the announcement
- The Trips mobile app was launched in 2016.
- Google has detailed how users can access their trip reservations, saved places and browse things to do on their Travel Help support site.
- Google started its foray into the travel sector by acquiring ITA Software in 2010, launching its Flight and Hotel Search services shortly after.
- In March, the company added vacation rentals to its Hotel Search.
