Science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler has been recognized on the Google home page in the United States on what would have been her 71st birthday. Over her almost 40-year writing career, she won countless awards for her work in science fiction, including the Hugo and Nebula awards, and she was the first science fiction writer to receive a MacArthur Fellowship.

She fought depression and other illnesses, and according to Google, that was where she found her strength. Google said her “extreme shyness, tall build, and mild dyslexia all contributed to young Butler’s social anxiety, which led to her spending a significant amount of time in the local library.” It was in the local library where she found a passion for writing about science fiction.

She died at the young age of 58 on February 24, 2006, in Lake Forest Park, Washington.

Here is the list of awards she won:

2012: Solstice Award

2010: Inducted by the Science Fiction Hall of Fame

2005: Langston Hughes Medal of The City College

2000: Lifetime Achievement Award in Writing from the PEN American Center

1999: James Tiptree Jr Memorial Award Shortlist — “Parable of the Talents”

Arthur C. Clarke Award Shortlist — “Parable of the Talents”

1999: Nebula Award for Best Novel — “Parable of the Talents”

1999: Los Angeles Times Bestseller — “Parable of the Talents”

1998: Publishers Weekly Best ’98 Books — “Parable of the Talents”

1995: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant

1995: “Bloodchild,” a New York Times Notable Book

1988: Science Fiction Chronicle Award for Best Novelette — “The Evening and the Morning and the Night”

1985: Locus Award for Best Novelette — “Bloodchild”

1985: Hugo Award for Best Novelette — “Bloodchild”

1985: Science Fiction Chronicle Award for Best Novelette — “Bloodchild”

1984: Nebula Award for Best Novelette — “Bloodchild”

1984: Hugo Award for Best Short Story — “Speech Sounds”

1980: Creative Arts Award, L.A. YWCA