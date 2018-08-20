Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is rolling out its rebranded and updated paid Google Drive plans under the new name Google One. The updated plans come with lower pricing, but what will interest marketers is a new Benefits section in the Google One app.

At launch, the Benefits section offers customers a $5 credit for the Google Play Store and also features discounts on hotels found in Google Search. Customers will see links to “Look for Google One member prices and save up to 40% on selected hotels you find in Google Search.”

Google clearly has plans to build out this section with more offers from other Google properties, including Google Express, its e-commerce program with retailers.

“With Google One, you’ll also get extra benefits across Google. We’ve started with credits on Google Play and deals on hotels found in Google Search. In the coming months, keep an eye out for Google Store and Google Express benefits and more,” writes Google One VP Pavni Diwanji in an announcement that the plans are now available to anyone in the US.

Google has been transitioning paying Google Drive customers to Google One, which includes storage for Drive, Gmail and Google Photos, over the past few months. How much activity these offers will garner remains to be seen, but it’s yet another promotional surface for Google. The company recently started testing native ads in the Google app Feed.