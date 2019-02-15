Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

This week, Google sent out notifications to webmasters, SEOs and developers through Google Search Console telling them that mobile app properties and Google+ web integrations will no longer be supported.

Mobile app properties. In 2015, Google added the ability to include your mobile apps, specifically Android apps, in Google Search Console. Starting in 2017, Google began moving that functionality from Google Search Console to Firebase. And, as expected, several GSC features are shutting down in March, and one of those features is mobile app property support.

Google sent an email to those who have app properties in Search Console that they will no longer be supported in late March.

The mobile app email notification. The email says “You are the owner of one or more mobile app properties in Search Console. At the end of March, 2019, Search Console will end support for app properties.”

Here is a copy of the email I received:

Google+ web integrations. Google+ is closing down soon, at least the consumer version of it, and, with that, the Google+ social sharing buttons will stop working. Google sent notifications to publishers that have Google+ buttons or any web integrations with Google+, telling that they should remove those integrations by March 7, 2019.

The Google+ notification email. Here is a copy of the email that says “Google has announced that Google+ for consumers will be sunset. As part of the sunset, all Google+ web integrations will stop serving on March 7, 2019. This has the potential to affect website layouts and/or functionality if no action is taken by website owners.”

Why it matters. If you have any mobile app data within Google Search Console, you will want to export as much of it as you can before it gets shut down. In addition, you may want to consider integrating your apps with Google’s Firebase platform to get more functionality and data than you were able to get within Google Search Console.

In addition, if you are using Google+ on your web sites, you will want to remove those dependencies by March 7.