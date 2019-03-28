Google announced it is “retiring another set of reports” within the old Search Console. Specifically which reports it is retiring were not mentioned but scanning through the old Search Console, there seem to only be a few sections that have information in them.

The announcement. Google said “As we announced in January, today we’re retiring another set of reports. If you didn’t check the new reports, please do, and let us know what you think – we’re committed to enhancing our product to support you better.”

What remains? Scanning through the old Google Search Console, the only sections that have any functionality for me include the Data Highlighter, International Targeting, Remove URLs, Crawl Stats, robots.txt Tester and URL Parameters. The other reports all ask the user to check out the new version of Google Search Console.

Adding features. Google has been rapidly adding features to the new version of the Google Search Console since their announcement that it is retiring older features. It has added product reports, domain properties, new sitemap functionality, and much more.

Why it matters. Eventually Google is going to discontinue all of the old version of Google Search Console. Most of the current features may be migrated to the new version prior, but it isn’t clear if all of those features will migrate. Keep on top of what Google will be changing with the old Search Console and make sure to adapt your reporting requirements to the new version for those older reports as soon as possible.