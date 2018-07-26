Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Marketing an event? Google announced upgrades to its event search results, expanding the features and details since the company first added events to search a year ago. Google will show time, location, ticketing providers and other relevant information about events. Users can also save events and share events with others. This feature is rolling out sometime next week.

To see this in action, search for [events near me] or [free concert] in the US to trigger event results.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

This is what it looked like a year ago:

Google also added the ability to buy tickets from the provider of users’ choice, not just from one source.

There’s also an added “For You” tab to get “personalized ideas for things to do near you,” Google said.

Postscript: It turns out the feature is not yet live, it should start rolling out early next week. The link to the Google blog post was removed, as Google pulled back this release by a few days.