

Earlier this year, Google announced a new product that generated a lot of buzz among advertisers: Google Attribution. This new platform is slated to help marketers see how higher and mid-funnel interactions impact conversions and tame the cross-device, cross-channel conundrum. Google is now rolling out this program to hundreds of advertisers this week.

Google is touting successful initial beta tests with brands using Google Attribution. Companies like HelloFresh claim a 10 percent increase in conversions since using Attribution. Karl Villanueva, head of paid search and display at HelloFresh, said this about the initial beta: “With Google Attribution, we have been able to automatically integrate cross-channel bidding throughout our AdWords search campaigns. This has resulted in a seamless change in optimization mindset as we are now able to see keyword and query performance more holistically rather than inadvertently focusing on only last-click events.”

The rollout of Attribution hopes to shine a light on the true paths users take before the conversion finally happens. Right now, Google’s attribution modeling in AdWords “Attribution” under the Conversions tab is limited to AdWords data. The new Attribution product provides more cross-channel data than what’s available in Google Analytics to help assign credit to the true path of a sale. Attribution also features Google’s machine learning-based data-driven attribution model.

It should be noted that this rollout isn’t global, but for select advertisers. If you’d like to to be notified when Google Attribution is available to you, Google has created a quick form to keep you in the know. You can check to see if you have access by attempting to log in to Google Attribution, and over the coming months, Google will be inviting more advertisers to Attribution.