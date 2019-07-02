Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced that App ads will appear on more iOS mobile web browser searches. Accordingly, campaign reports will also include installs and in-app conversion events from iOS browsers.

There’s nothing app advertisers have to do to gain access to this new ad inventory. Active App campaigns will automatically get the modeled conversions in the “Conversions” column of their Google Ads reporting. Advertisers that rely on third-party tools, however, should be aware that these conversions won’t be available on those platforms. And, for early adopters, Google said, “We encourage you to monitor your bids and budgets as there may be fluctuations in performance after these updates go live.”

Why we should care. iOS accounts for roughly half of the domestic mobile operating system market, according to data from Statcounter and Statista. This expanded App campaigns search inventory could put a much larger audience within reach for app advertisers.