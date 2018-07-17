Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced it has expanded Google for Jobs, which was introduced a year ago in the United States, to the United Kingdom. Google wrote, “We’re excited to bring a new job search experience to Google to connect people in the UK to job opportunities.”

Google began testing job search features in April of last year and then announced the initiative at Google I/O. Google has provided special schema for job listings that can be used by publishers to enable their job results pages to show up in Google job search.

Here is how the experience looks and feels in the UK on mobile:

Google said it has this feature live now in “several countries” and added that it has resulted in “130 percent more companies showing jobs in Search and connected tens of millions of people around the world to new job opportunities.”