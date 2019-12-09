Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Incognito mode is now available on Google Maps for iOS users and bulk location history deletion in Timeline will roll out on Android next month, Google announced on Monday.

Source: Google.

Why we care

Providing users with more control over their privacy settings can instill confidence and promote trust, which can help Google retain users.

From a marketing perspective, these updates won’t have a material impact. Although some users may opt to purge location history from their Timelines or use Incognito Mode in Maps, those actions will not have a significant effect on Google’s location data collection or ad targeting capabilities.

More on the announcement

While using Incognito Mode in Maps, the locations a user searches for or navigates to are not saved to their Google account and personalized features, such as restaurant recommendations based on Maps history, do not appear.

With bulk delete, users can delete all or part of their Timeline by date range from their location history settings.

Location history can also be set to automatically delete activity after three months. Data older than 18 months is automatically deleted from a user’s account on an ongoing basis.

Incognito mode in Maps first rolled out to Android users in October.