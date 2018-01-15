Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed it is working on a fix for a bug that is affecting reverse image search, which can be used to find related images, sites using an image and other sizes of an image.

Because of the bug, first reported on Thursday, the section of those search results that typically show “Pages that include matching images” no longer display the thumbnails of matching images or their dimensions.

Danny Sullivan, Google’s public liaison for search, confirmed the reverse image search bug on Twitter Saturday. Sullivan added that a fix is in progress and that it could “take up to a week for the fix to fully roll out to everyone.”

This is what you should see in the “Pages that include matching images” section of reverse image search results:

This is how that section appears — without the thumbnail images and images dimensions — as a result of the bug.

Again, this should be resolved within a week, according to Google.