Google Flights gets a redesign in time for the holiday season
The new design for Google Flight search makes it easier to find cheaper flights, says Google.
Barry Schwartz on November 21, 2017 at 9:39 am
Google Travel has announced the launch of new design just in time for the holiday travel season. The new design gives searchers “more ways to find cheaper flights,” Google said. It also looks pretty and has a quicker interface.
Here is an animated GIF of the new features:
You can still access the old design by going to google.com/flights. From there, there is a box explaining how you can try “the updated design with new tools to help you find and book flights with confidence.” Click on that box to be taken to the new design.
Here is a screen shot of the new design:
