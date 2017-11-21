Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google Travel has announced the launch of new design just in time for the holiday travel season. The new design gives searchers “more ways to find cheaper flights,” Google said. It also looks pretty and has a quicker interface.

#GoogleFlights has a new look on desktop, including more ways to find cheaper flights, just in time for the holidays. Opt in at https://t.co/Mc8NqP09V5 pic.twitter.com/sQTHTOqg8z — Google Travel (@GoogleTravel) November 20, 2017

Here is an animated GIF of the new features:

You can still access the old design by going to google.com/flights. From there, there is a box explaining how you can try “the updated design with new tools to help you find and book flights with confidence.” Click on that box to be taken to the new design.

Here is a screen shot of the new design: