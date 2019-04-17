Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has posted on Twitter that they have fully resolved the Google News indexing bug that we reported on yesterday.

Google’s statement. Google said, “Indexing of news content has now been resolved. New content should be indexed as normal. Much of the content missed during the issue has been reindexed and the remaining will be reindexed in the next day or so. Our apologies for inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience.”

The tweet. Below are the posts on Twitter announcing the issue and confirming it was resolved a day later:

Indexing of news content has now been resolved. New content should be indexed as normal. Much of the content missed during the issue has been reindexed and the remaining will be reindexed in the next day or so. Our apologies for inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 17, 2019

Why we care. If you have content published to Google News, you may have been impacted by this indexing bug and should take steps to make the content available elsewhere if that’s the case. Google has resolved the issue but it may take a day or so to see the full impact of this issue.