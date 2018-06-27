Google Home and Chromecast device currently offline
Google can only respond "sorry, something went wrong, try again in a few seconds" at this moment to your Google Home requests.
Google Home and Chromecast devices worldwide are not functioning for many users. Google has been apologizing on their @madebygoogle Twitter account and in the product forums. In short, if you ask Google Home a question, Google will not be able to help you.
Here is a quick video of me asking Google to respond, and all Google can say “sorry, something went wrong, try again in a few seconds.”
This has been going on for about an hour now and there is no estimated time for a fix from Google as of yet.
Google told TechCrunch “we’re aware of an issue affecting some Google Home and Chromecast users. We’re investigating the issue and working on a solution.”
Here is the most recent respond from Google on Twitter about the issues:
We're listening.
