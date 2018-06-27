Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google Home and Chromecast devices worldwide are not functioning for many users. Google has been apologizing on their @madebygoogle Twitter account and in the product forums. In short, if you ask Google Home a question, Google will not be able to help you.

Here is a quick video of me asking Google to respond, and all Google can say “sorry, something went wrong, try again in a few seconds.”

This has been going on for about an hour now and there is no estimated time for a fix from Google as of yet.

Google told TechCrunch “we’re aware of an issue affecting some Google Home and Chromecast users. We’re investigating the issue and working on a solution.”

Here is the most recent respond from Google on Twitter about the issues:

Hey Stance, thanks for letting us know about it. Our team is still investigating and working on a solution. In the meantime, leave your Chromecast turned on so it can automatically perform an update once the fix for this was released. Thanks for your patience. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018