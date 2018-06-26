Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced that Google Assistant on Google Home devices can now communicate with you in Spanish. Previously, the devices could translate to and from Spanish but now users can do more advanced actions en Español, such as asking it to play music, asking it about your day or asking it to control smart devices around the house.

Google said you can go into your Google Assistant settings under the menu in the Google Home app, select Preferences in the Settings menu and then select Español. Then you should be able to communicate with your Google Home devices in Spanish.

You can issue the following commands, and many more, according to Google:

Ask about your day with “Ok Google, ¿cómo será mi día?” and get a full rundown of what’s on your schedule for the day.

Get to know more about the World Cup by asking “Ok Google, ¿cuándo juega México?,” or cheer for your team with “Ok Google, dame un cántico de fútbol.”

Listen to your top songs just by saying, “Ok Google, reproducir mi lista de reproducción para hacer ejercicio” and start enjoying the hits.

Turn down the temperature with your voice by asking “Ok Google, baje la temperatura del termostato” so you and your family stay comfortable without leaving the couch.

Celebrate your birthday asking “Ok Google, cantamé Las Mañanitas.”