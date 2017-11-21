Google has changed the default behavior of the search box on the Google.com home page. Now, when you go to Google’s home page, the search box will automatically expand to show you your most recent searches.

Seeing these recent searches automatically expand below the search box, before you even click into the search box to enter your search query, feels awkward. It almost feels like this is a bug.

Matt Cutts, former Google search executive, said on Google+ he finds the experience “super annoying” and wants a way to opt out of this but cannot find the opt-out. Here is a screen shot from Matt Cutts:

We have emailed Google for more details, but we have not heard back at this writing. We do hope this is a bug and Google will revert this behavior shortly. Stay tuned.

Postscript: Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that this is not the behavior they want and it was likely a bug. “We launched the ability to see past searches by clicking the searchbox earlier this year. However, past searches should not be appearing immediately on page load, so we are working to fix this issue,” a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land.