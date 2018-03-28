Hannah Glasse, the English cookbook writer of the 18th century, is being honored today on the Google home page with her own Google doodle. The doodle shows a woman loading food into an old-fashioned oven with a book below.

Hannah Glasse was a pioneer who wrote the most popular cookbooks in her times. “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy,” her cookbook, was published in 1747 and was printed in 40 editions, many of which were pirated. The book was written in plain English so it could be used by all types of people, no matter their education level.

Hannah Glasse was born in London 310 years ago on March 28, 1708, and passed away at the age of 62 on September 1, 1770. She had a large family. Some say she had 10 children, some say she had 11.

Google wrote: