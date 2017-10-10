Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is honoring Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian explorer, scientist, diplomat, humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and also a champion skier and ice skater on his 156th birthday with an animated Google doodle.

The doodle, a special Google logo, has a lot going on to show off his adventures, explorations, his attempt to reach the North Pole and his skiing career. This is all jam-packed into this one doodle.

Google wrote, “Fridtjof Nansen began his career by shattering the boundaries of human exploration, and he brought the same courage and tenacity to his fight to support refugees.”

For more details on this doodle, see the Google logo page, and for more details on Fridtjof Nansen life, see Wikipedia.