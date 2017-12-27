Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google image search results tests new related searches box
Google is at it again, now testing a new way for searchers to expand their queries in image search on mobile.
Barry Schwartz on December 27, 2017 at 9:19 am
Google is testing a new “related searches” box in the mobile version of the Google Image search results page. Robin Rozhon spotted the change and posted a screen shot on Twitter of this new box. I cannot replicate the new user interface, but it does look like others are also seeing this test.
Here is what it looks like:
Google frequently tests new user interfaces, so we are not sure if this new one will stick or fade away over the next couple of weeks.
