Google Insights report in Google My Business gets subjective attributes
Learn what your customers think of your business with the new 'what your business is known for' report in Google My Business insights.
Google My Business insights, the analytics package within the Google My Business dashboard, has added a new report for some businesses that plots what is called “subjective attributes.” Subjective attributes are characteristics or experiences assigned to the business by consumers, such as cozy, romantic or notable cocktails and others. Google is now plotting these subjective attributes for businesses to see in their insights report.
Google announced this on Twitter and said, “We’ve launched subjective attributes to provide more information in your insights tab! Customers of restaurants and cafes can submit subjective attributes to help you and their fellow customers.”
Sergey Alakov shared a screen shot of this report. It shows these subjective attributes for the anonymous business he shared: popular for lunch, casual, popular for dinner, good for groups, good for kids, and serves health options. Here is that report:
Here is the announcement tweet:
We're listening.
