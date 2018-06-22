Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is inviting more people, companies and organizations that show up in Knowledge Panels to verify their listings and “provide authoritative feedback on the information and images presented.” Being verified allows owners to control certain elements and data presented in the Knowledge Panel.

For example, verified panel owners can suggest a featured image and “factual changes” to the data in the panel. But here’s what Google won’t let you change:

Subtitle

Wikipedia snippet

Images other than the main image

People also search for section

To “get verified,” you search for the entity and bring up the Knowledge Panel. You click on a link at the bottom of or below the panel. You then need sign in to one of four sites “to verify that you’re an authorized representative of an entity on Google”:

YouTube

Google+

Search Console

Twitter

Once verified you can request the desired, permissible changes.