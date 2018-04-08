Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is officially testing a “more results” button in the mobile search results interface. Instead of a searcher having to click to the next page of the Google search results, the searcher can click the “more results” button and additional search results will load below the current results.

We were able to replicate this feature test:

Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed on Twitter this is a test they have been running for the past few days.

It seems to be visible to many, if not all, searchers when searching Google on their smart phone devices.

Google first tested this more results button in a more limited fashion but now Google has increased the frequency searchers see this test.

Google is always testing new user interfaces.