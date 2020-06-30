Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Black “Ad’ labels display above Google Shopping ads across mobile Search, Shopping and Images results.

In November, Google quietly changed the way it labels Shopping ads across mobile search results. Now it’s bringing that change to desktop.

You can see in the mobile screenshots above, Google displays a black “Ads” label in the upper left corner above Shopping ads on the main search results page as well as the Shopping and Images tabs. That matches the black “Ad” label on that displays on text ads.

What’s changing. Soon, the “Sponsored” label that still appears in the upper right above Shopping ads on desktop will be replaced with the black “Ad” label as well.

Google is replacing the “Sponsored” label on desktop Shopping ads.

This “Ad” label also appears above Hotel ads on travel results pages.

You’ll see if first on the main search results page in early July. The new labeling will then roll out on the Shopping tab and in Image Search results in the near future.

Why we care. We’ve charted Google’s history of ad labeling changes, which have arguably grown more subtle over the years. However, this update will bring uniformity to Shopping, Search and Hotel ads labeling and offer a clearer treatment for users. This is particularly true for Shopping tab results which now feature free listings.