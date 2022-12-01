This month Google is updating its policy regarding Display and Video 360 suspensions at the account level.

The following update was provided by Google and is available on their Advertising Policies Help page.

In December 2022, Google will update the Disapprovals and suspensions page so that there is a dedicated policy article for Display & Video 360. The dedicated policy page will specify that violation of the following policies will lead to an advertiser’s account suspension:

Circumventing systems

Coordinated deceptive practices

Counterfeit

Promotion of unauthorized pharmacies

Unacceptable business practices

Trade Sanctions violation

Sexually explicit content

The new policy page will also detail that a partner account will be suspended if advertisers within the partner have repeatedly or predominantly engaged in egregious policy violations.

Both partners and advertisers will be entitled to appeal account suspensions, and a link to the appeals form will be included in the new article.

Why we care. Display and Video 360 partners should ensure that their ads comply with the new policies so their accounts are not suspended or in violation.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.