The Google June 2021 core update that began rolling out on June 2nd has finished rolling out on June 12th, the company just announced on Twitter.

The announcement. Google said “The June 2021 Core Update rollout is complete as of June 12, 2021.”

The June 2021 Core Update rollout is complete as of June 12, 2021. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 15, 2021

Less than two weeks. This rollout took less than two weeks to fully roll out, whereas most Google core updates take about a full two weeks to roll out.

June 12. We did see a lot of ranking fluctuations on June 11 and June 12, it is hard to know if it was 100% attributed to the core update rollout but it is possible. I reported on the chatter around the June 11 and 12 buzz around a Google update over here.

More on the June 2021 core update. You can read our more detailed report on this update named Google’s June 2021 core update was slow to roll out; here is what the data providers saw.

Why we care. Now that the rollout is complete, you can safely check your rankings to see how you were impacted by this core update. The rollout happened between June 2 and June 12, a ten day period.

Keep in mind, Google is going to roll out another core update next month in July and that update may reverse the gains or losses you experienced from this June core update.