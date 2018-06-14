Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Today is the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and to celebrate, Google has a special series of doodles they are posting for the event. The World Cup, hosted by Russia, takes place between June 14 and July 15, 2018, with 32 national teams competing in a total of 64 matches played in 12 venues located in 11 cities. The final match will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Google’s doodle, when clicked on, takes you to a search results page that shows you the current matches, scores, standings, news, players and brackets for the World Cup. Here is a screen shot of that page:

Google seems to have prepared multiple doodles for the World Cup, and we will continue to add those new doodles below as they are released.

Day Two: