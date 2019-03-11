If you’re using an application that leverages the Google Ads API, which just rolled out of beta last week, there’s now a new query builder tool is now available. The query tool’s web interface is designed to make it easy to build queries for reporting on your Google Ads accounts.

What it does. The API uses the new Google Ads Query Language to return results for account resources and metrics.”The language’s syntax allows you to select from all the resources that are available for reporting, and also filter or sort the result set on the server before they are returned to your application,” explained Cory Liseno on the Google Ads API Team.

How it works. Select the “resource” such as campaign, ad group, bid modifier, label, etc., then choose any of the fields and metrics that relate to the resource. You can then apply filters and sorting to the query.

You can then select the query text generated at the bottom of the window and copy and paste that right into the application you’re using.

Why you should care. The Query Builder resides on the Google Ads API Developer site, but you don’t have to be a developer to use it. With the intuitive interface, you don’t have to know how to format queries in the query language to get the reporting you’re looking for. Just about anyone on the team will be able to quickly build reporting queries and either execute them themselves or pass along the proper syntax to their developers.

You can access and start playing with the Google Ads Query Builder here.