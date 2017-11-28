Google announced it is launching a new Google Finance experience today that brings many of the finance features directly into Google Search on desktop and mobile. With this launch, Google has dropped the portfolio, the ability to download your portfolio, and historical tables — which we saw coming a couple of months ago.

In search, there will be a new tab at the top named “Finance.” When you click on that tab, you will be taken into the new Google Finance. This shows you “performance information about stocks you’ve chosen to follow, recommendations on other stocks to follow based on your interests, related news, market indices, and currencies,” Google said.

When this fully rolls out, you will be able to access the “finance” link when you do a search on Google for finance-related information or “Market summary” in the finance section of search, Google explained. You will also be able to see the new Google Finance at google.com/finance.

Here is a GIF of it in action: