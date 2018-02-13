Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has launched a new look and feel for the “people also search for” query refinement box. Google has been testing numerous designs of this feature over the years, including dynamic loading versions.

Now, Google shows a box around an organic result with “people also searched for” suggestions below, separated by a line. The suggestions either load on delay or when a user clicks on a result and then clicks back to the search results.

Here is what the “people also search for” feature looks like now:

Google has been testing this specific design since last November.

This is the old look on desktop:

This seems to now be fully rolled out on desktop search, so you can give it a try yourself.