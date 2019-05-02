Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is launching a new video series on its Webmaster YouTube channel, called “SEO Mythbusting.” The video series will feature Martin Splitt from the Google Webmaster Trends Team, who will speak with developers and SEOs on common misconceptions. The videos will cover technical SEO to clarify common misconceptions and address frequently asked questions.

The trailer. Below is the video trailer featuring a handful of SEOs and developers within our community, as well as Google’s Martin Splitt:

Why we should care. As Google put it in the video description, “SEO can be a bit of a black box and it isn’t always easy for SEOs and developers to work together and speak the same language.” These videos will cover many of these myths and facts – and can be used as supporting data for clients and colleagues who offer points that may not be factually true or recommended in the SEO space.