AdWords advertisers just got a brand-new video ad option for their arsenal. The new format, Outstream Video Ads, will operate on mobile devices across Google video partner mobile sites and apps.

Unlike TrueView in-stream ads or Bumper ads, the new Outstream Video Ads won’t require placement within a YouTube video. This is a fundamental change, as it gives advertisers the ability to reach an audience when a YouTube video isn’t present. The videos will appear in banners for mobile web placements and as banners, interstitials, in-feed and native for apps (both portrait and landscape.).

The format looks strikingly similar to the popular Responsive ads that are currently run across the Google Display Network. The videos will run without sound once they come into view, and a tap from a user will turn the sound on. The user will also be able to restart the video.

Outstream Ads can be purchased on a viewable CPM basis, and the ads will only show on Google video partner sites or apps (for now). Google will enhance the look with a message, logo and link, similar to Responsive ads. Advertisers will need to include the following:

Video.

Logo.

Headline.

Description.

Final URL.

Thumbnail (optional).

To set up an Outstream video ads campaign, advertisers will create a new video campaign (using the goal of ‘brand awareness and reach’ and choose ‘Outstream’ as the campaign subtype. You’ll then be able to set bids and start/end dates.

For more information, see the official Google blog post.