Google has launched public search profile cards for individuals in India, the company announced Tuesday.



Known as “people cards,” the new feature has already begun rolling out in English for mobile users in India.

The people card creation process. Source: Google.

Why we care

People cards may increase visibility for personal brands by making a knowledge panel-like list of links and information about an individual available to potential customers, clients and/or employers right from the search results.

Individuals that have claimed their people card can add details such as a personal description, their occupation, employer, location, profile avatar, phone number, website and social media accounts. This curated information may help people card owners influence their customer journey.

At the time of publishing, Google has yet to respond to our questions regarding whether this feature will receive a wider rollout.

More on the news

Google has been experimenting with this feature at least since February.

To create a people card, users must sign into their Google account and search for their own name or “add me to search” and click on the “Get started” button. Each Google account is limited to one people card and a phone number is required for authentication.

Multiple modules will appear in the search results for people who share the same name.

People cards can be deleted by their owners at any time.