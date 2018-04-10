Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has launched Reach Planner, a new planning tool for video campaigns.

Currently in beta, Reach Planner in AdWords is designed to help media planners and advertisers forecast the reach and frequency of video campaigns on YouTube and the video partners on the Google Display Network.

Reach Planner provides unique reach data for all devices, core audiences and video formats for more than 50 countries.

The tool also includes product mix recommendations intended to show which YouTube ad formats will work best together based on inputs of a marketing objective, budget and ad preferences or assets available.

If you have a Google sales rep, you can request access to the beta.

[This article originally appeared on Marketing Land.]