In a move to help SMBs — as well as drive up its verified business listings — Google has launched #SmallThanks Hub, an online resource that creates customized digital marketing content and printed materials based on Google reviews.

“Simply search for your business name on the site, and we’ll automatically create posters, social media posts, window clings, stickers and more — based on the reviews and local love from your customers on Google,” writes Google’s vice president of marketing for Ads & Americas, Lisa Gevelber, on The Keyword blog.

Google says its #SmallThanks Hub, which is rolling out in the US today, is available to any verified Google listing with an address.

“Reviews from your fans are like digital thank you notes, and they’re one of the first things people notice about your business in search results,” writes Gevelber in the announcement. Google shared the following image to highlight how it is repurposing Google reviews into social media posts and window posters:

According to Google, 71 percent of consumers claim that positive reviews in search results make them more likely to visit a business and that business listings with positive reviews experience a 360 percent higher click-through rate to their website.

As part of the announcement, Google offered tips to businesses using the #SmallThanks hub, reminding them to keep their Google listing updated, encouraging them to ask for customer reviews online and recommending they post “Find us on Google” stickers in their store and across their social channels.