Google has added a “book” or “schedule” button to some of the local search results within the local pack in web search.

If you search for [barber nyc] on desktop or mobile and you see the Epic Barber Shop listing, you will see a button that reads either “book” or “schedule.” Clicking it, takes you into a booking engine that is powered by the Reserve With Google feature.

Here is a screen shot:

Mike Blumenthal, who first covered this, captured the same listing with a “book” button:

How it works for a searcher? After you click the button, you are asked about the type of service and then the time of service you’d like to schedule:

How can I add this button to my listings? That is a good question. There is no specific FAQs on this, but it appears if you have scheduling services with one of the Reserve with Google partners then you should be included. It is unclear if this is a limited beta or test on the button showing the local pack at this point.

Some history: Since 2015 Google began testing booking appointments via search. More recently Google moved this feature into a reserve with Google platform and has been adding booking links in search over the past few months.