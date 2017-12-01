Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Local Questions & Answers now rolling out to desktop search
Searchers and businesses can now search on desktop to add questions and answers to the new Google Q&A feature.
Google shared that the local Question & Answer feature that rolled out back in August is now available on desktop search.
Google said they are “expanding Questions & Answers on Google My Business.” This enables both searchers and business owners to ask and answer questions from their desktop, on mobile search or on Android Google Maps.
You can see the Q&A feature now on desktop for most local knowledge cards. For example, if you search for [google mountain view] you will see on the right side of the search page a local knowledge card for the main Google office. In that card is a section for “questions & answers” with the ability to click on the “ask a question” button.
Here is a screen shot:
When you click on the questions, it brings up an overlay to scroll through them all:
Google has been testing this on desktop for a few months, and now it is officially live. Although some local cards will not see these sections because of spam and moderation issues.
