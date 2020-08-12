If your Google product feeds are set to show products across multiple countries, there’s a new feed field to give you some more flexibility.

You can now use the shopping_ads_excluded_country attribute to keep some products from showing in certain countries you’re targeting, Google announced this month. That attribute will override the country targeting set at the feed level.

An example. If the U.S. is your primary country of sale, and you’ve added Canada and Mexico as additional countries of sale in Merchant Center, you can use the shopping_ads_excluded_country attribute to exclude certain products from being advertised in Canada or Mexico Shopping results.

Why we care. With this attribute, you don’t have to create separate feeds for each country in order to control which products show where.

The Diagnostics report in Merchant Center will show all the countries an item is available and approval status by country. Product lists and detail pages will be grouped by program and show approval status by country as well. Learn more about using the attribute on this help page.