Google has announced that it has added an additional 39 languages to the Google Maps software, enabling an additional estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide to use the app in their native languages. Google also said that over 1 billion people use Google Maps on their computers or mobile phones to get from place to place.

The new languages that were added include Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bosnian, Burmese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Georgian, Hebrew, Icelandic, Indonesian, Kazakh, Khmer, Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Mongolian, Norwegian, Persian, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Vietnamese and Zulu.

Google shared the GIF below of Google Maps in Armenian: