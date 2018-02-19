Google has added a way to search inside a mall for the local stores and businesses at a shopping center. Just go to your mobile phone, search for your local mall or shopping center, and a “directory” tab should show up at the top. After you click on that directory tab, you will be able to search by store or browse by type of store by clicking on the tabs on the top.

Here is a screen shot:

In 2014, Google added to Android Maps the ability to search indoor malls with indoor GPS features or indoor mapping. But this is the first time Google is showing a “directory” tab in the local panel.

This was first spotted by Sergey Alakov, who wrote, “I personally think this addition is very much in line with Google’s many recent changes that seem to be aimed at keeping users within Google’s properties, and as a user, I see how this new feature can be very useful.”