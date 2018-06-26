Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has announced that the new redesigned Google Maps explore features we covered last month have started to roll out worldwide today.

Sophia Lin, senior product manager for Google Maps, said, “Many of these features start rolling out worldwide today.”

To learn more about what has changed and how you can explore the new Google Maps, check out our story from last month.

You can download the Google Maps app on iOS or Android.