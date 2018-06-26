Google Maps begins rolling out new explore features announced last month
The new Google Maps features are rolling out worldwide now, so go get them.
Barry Schwartz on June 26, 2018 at 1:07 pm
Google has announced that the new redesigned Google Maps explore features we covered last month have started to roll out worldwide today.
Sophia Lin, senior product manager for Google Maps, said, “Many of these features start rolling out worldwide today.”
To learn more about what has changed and how you can explore the new Google Maps, check out our story from last month.
You can download the Google Maps app on iOS or Android.
