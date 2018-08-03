Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced on Twitter that Google Maps on desktop no longer shows a flat map. Instead, it shows the world as being spherical.

Previously, when you zoomed out of the map on Google Maps, Google would show the map as a flat map. Now, when you zoom out, Google will show the map as a globe, letting you spin it around and interact with it in the globe’s true form.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is what it looked like before this update:

You can give it a try yourself by visiting www.google.com/maps.