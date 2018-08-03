Google Maps desktop now shows the world as a spinnable globe
Google has released 3D Globe Mode on Google Maps desktop. Give it a spin!
Barry Schwartz on August 3, 2018 at 11:48 am
Google has announced on Twitter that Google Maps on desktop no longer shows a flat map. Instead, it shows the world as being spherical.
Previously, when you zoomed out of the map on Google Maps, Google would show the map as a flat map. Now, when you zoom out, Google will show the map as a globe, letting you spin it around and interact with it in the globe’s true form.
Here is a GIF of it in action:
Here is what it looked like before this update:
You can give it a try yourself by visiting www.google.com/maps.
