Android Police reports Google is now rolling out the ability to create and share lists of places on the desktop version of Google Maps.

This feature originally launched on mobile in February and now seems to be rolling out to the desktop interface. It allows searchers to keep track of saved places and share lists with others via text, email and popular messaging apps.

Here is a screen shot from Android Police showing what happens when you click the “save” button now on the Google local listing in Google Maps:

You can, of course, continue to access your places in the menu on the side of Google Maps to check your saved listings on both desktop and mobile.

It is unclear how long this feature will take to roll out to all users, but it does seem to be rolling out more widely now.